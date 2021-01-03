SpaceChain (SPC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,701.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Upbit. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $3,701.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 462,531,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,455,054 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

