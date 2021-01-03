Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) (CVE:SRI) Director Sells C$35,938.50 in Stock

Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) (CVE:SRI) Director Alan Lee Barker sold 71,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$35,938.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,716,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,358,384.

Shares of SRI stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.85 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. Sparton Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.08.

Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) Company Profile

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Matachewan Gold Property, including 3 mining leases located in northern Ontario.

