SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Trading 0.2% Higher

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.80. 301,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 754,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 199,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 189.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 59,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

