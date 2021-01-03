Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 24,024 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLMD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.39.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

