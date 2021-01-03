Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BEST were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BEST by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BEST by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 131,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BEST by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 643,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BEST by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BEST by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,477 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $800.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79. BEST Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

BEST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

