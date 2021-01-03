Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.