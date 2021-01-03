Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 21,571 StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of StarTek at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

SRT opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. StarTek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $303.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

