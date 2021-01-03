Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $99,000 in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Carter Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 158,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ CARE opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $24.25.

CARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.