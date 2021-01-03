Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 11,842 Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Biofrontera AG has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 46.87% and a negative return on equity of 348.25%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Biofrontera Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

