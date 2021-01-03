Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 118,850 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 118,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

