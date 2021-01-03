Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 41,080 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,080 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

