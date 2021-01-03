Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Reading International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 564.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the second quarter worth $127,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $109.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

In other Reading International news, Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $120,908.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

