Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

