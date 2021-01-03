Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

In other news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 184,238 shares in the company, valued at $749,848.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878 over the last three months. 53.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSKY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.