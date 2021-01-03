Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $9.78 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $391,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 686,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,863,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,791. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

