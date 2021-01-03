Stealth Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $26,097.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001337 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,127,116 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

