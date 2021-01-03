Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLJF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $36.64.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

