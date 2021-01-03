Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SCM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

SCM stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

