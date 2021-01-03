Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS STXS opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Stereotaxis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stereotaxis by 573.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,983 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

