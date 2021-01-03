Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Sterling Construction worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,376,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 502,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 139,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of STRL opened at $18.61 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $383.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.