StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 2,675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 718,841 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in StoneCo by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,673,000 after purchasing an additional 341,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.35 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

