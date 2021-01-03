STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.64.

STOR stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 749.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

