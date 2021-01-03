Storm (STORM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.96 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00305184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $668.64 or 0.02054774 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormx.io. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

