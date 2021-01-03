STRAKS Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $53,340.72 and approximately $133.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,295.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $988.98 or 0.02970289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00475735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.01245503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.80 or 0.00416881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00177999 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.