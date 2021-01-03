StrongHands Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $215.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $447,109.66 and approximately $215.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Coindeal and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,281,070,129 coins and its circulating supply is 16,867,875,775 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange, STEX and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.