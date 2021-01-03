Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUN. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of RUN opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6,931.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,227,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $95,843,004.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at $114,211,383.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,318,667 shares of company stock worth $513,788,623 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 466,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,226,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

