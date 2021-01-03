Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

