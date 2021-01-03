Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,002. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

