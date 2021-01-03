TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.14.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $121.07 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,838 shares of company stock valued at $20,767,400. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

