TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.00 and traded as high as $25.41. TELUS Co. (T.TO) shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 1,672,828 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. The stock has a market cap of C$32.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.00.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

