Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) (LON:TMPL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $949.73

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) (LON:TMPL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $949.73 and traded as low as $944.93. Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) shares last traded at $955.00, with a volume of 83,198 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £638.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 949.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 785.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L)’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

