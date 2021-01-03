Terra (LUNA) Market Cap Hits $316.52 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $316.52 million and $32.48 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002004 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00527920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00148342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00272145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 994,897,447 coins and its circulating supply is 485,370,866 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

