The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.31.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $404,666,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 302,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

