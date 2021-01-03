The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.21 Million

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post sales of $659.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.05 million to $663.54 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $646.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.62.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.32. 158,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.19. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

