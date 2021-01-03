The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.21 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post sales of $659.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.05 million to $663.54 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $646.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.62.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.32. 158,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.19. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.