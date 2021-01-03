The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.59 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $16.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $17.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.19. 700,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

