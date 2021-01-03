The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,304,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 158,497 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,867,740.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

