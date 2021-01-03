The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Gap from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Gap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.95.

GPS opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in The Gap by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in The Gap during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Gap during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gap in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

