The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.80. The LGL Group shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 29,723 shares changing hands.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of The LGL Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

