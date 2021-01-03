The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $1,778,364.72 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 39,528 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,778,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.46 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $46.26.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.