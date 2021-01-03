The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $64.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Southern by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Southern by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.43. 2,417,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

