The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Western Union by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Western Union by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.