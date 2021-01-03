TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

TMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMST opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $210.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

