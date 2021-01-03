TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.49 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $35.49 million and $4.51 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00275127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.02038020 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org.

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

