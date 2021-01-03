Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.00 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,181,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,495,597 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

