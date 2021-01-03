Travala.com One Day Volume Hits $3.81 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Travala.com has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $35.27 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00026634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00117731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00164822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00497171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00258492 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018169 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,181,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,502,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

