Trias Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $14,411.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00125158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00145198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00266228 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050946 BTC.

About Trias

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias' official website is www.trias.one.

The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

