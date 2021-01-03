Trident Group Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00123469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00172856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00514285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268460 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019089 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003340 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

