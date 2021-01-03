trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVG. ValuEngine raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.42 on Friday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $851.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.