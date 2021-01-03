TRON Price Tops $0.0288 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001250 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

