TrueFi Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $38.16 million and $2.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00548947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00145504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00267471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019170 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

